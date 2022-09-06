People Think 'Game of Thrones' Revealed the 'House of the Dragons' Epic Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for the future of House of the Dragon.

We’re three episodes into House of the Dragon, and already, we can’t resist looking for spoilers. And because House of the Dragon is based on epic fantasy lore by George R.R. Martin, the spoilers exist in literary form. However, some House of the Dragon spoilers also exist within Game of Thrones, the original HBO series that introduced us to the inhabitants of Westeros and Essos.