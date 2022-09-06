Did the Crabfeeder Have Greyscale in 'House of the Dragon'? Fans Seem to Think so

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Already hailed as a commendable anti-hero with a flair for staging a hair-raising murder series, the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) emerged in Season 1 of House of the Dragon as the baddie who has absolutely no reservations about feeding the bodies of his sworn enemies to the crabs. Does the Crabfeeder have Greyscale? What is Greyscale? Here's what you should know.