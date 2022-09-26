Laena Velaryon Died a Gruesome Death on 'House of the Dragon', but Why?

Laena and Daemon are living across the Narrow Sea in Pentos, and receive an offer to stay there indefinitely to protect the city. They argue about whether to return to Westeros, and at the end of the episode, Laena, who is pregnant, struggles to successfully give birth to their third child. A man who is helping with the birth says that he has exhausted his expertise, and asks Daemon if he thinks they should cut her open to attempt to save the child.