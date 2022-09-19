Criston Cole's Choice to [SPOILER] Could Have Dire Repercussions in 'House of the Dragon'

As the wedding unfolds and Criston’s feelings build, he’s driven to murderous rage … and he takes it out on Joffrey. In an interview with EW, Fabien reveals some of the motivation behind his character’s choice. “I don't think it's because [Rhaenyra] says she won't go away with him,” he admits. “I think it's the way in which she says she won't go away with him. … She chose to keep him there. She made him stand through that wedding. That's where the animosity builds.”