The White Hart Appears in Front of the Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

Although there have only been three episodes of House of the Dragon, we believe nothing can top Episode 3. The installment, titled "Second of His Name," brings viewers on a noble hunting trip to celebrate Prince Aegon II's birthday. Here, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) plans to track down the mythical white hart.