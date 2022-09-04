King Viserys' Death Is Inevitable — but How Does It Happen in 'House of the Dragon?'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

From the very beginning, it has been clear that the primary source of conflict in House of the Dragon is who is going to succeed King Viserys Targaryen on the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra would be the first Targaryen queen, but Viserys' brother Daemon wants the throne — and Alicent Hightower is poised to marry Viserys and give him a son.