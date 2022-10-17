[SPOILER] Notably Does Not Have a Funeral in 'House of the Dragon' — Here's Why

“To unite the realm against the cold and the dark," Viserys says. "It is you. You are the one. You must do this. You must do this." He is, of course, referring to the prophecy he shared with Rhaenyra earlier in the season, in which winter will come from the north and a Targaryen must be seated at the throne to unite the seven realms. Viserys believes he is reminding his daughter of this prophecy, and reiterating that her son must succeed her.