Viserys Deteriorates in 'House of the Dragon' Season 8, and It's Poetic in Many Ways

In an interview with EW on their podcast, West of Westeros, Paddy revealed that Viserys has leprosy. “He's actually suffering from a form of leprosy. His body is deteriorating, his bones are deteriorating,” Paddy explained. “He is not actually old. He's still a young man in there. He's just, unfortunately, got this thing that's taken over his body. It becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you, and what it does to you physically, what it does to you mentally."