Aemond Targaryen Seems to Have a Thing for His Sister — Who Does He Marry?
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon.
Some Targaryens have all the fun. And in House of the Dragon, Aemond Targaryen is not one of them. He's the second-born son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent with no claim to the Iron Throne and he loses his eye before he even hits puberty.
Add to that the fact that Aemond's sister is betrothed to his brother and he appears to want to be in that position and the show should basically be called Everybody Hates Aemond. But who does Aemond Targaryen marry?
In the Fire & Blood book, Aemond's fate in the Dance of the Dragons war is revealed and we learn about where he ends up when it's all said and done. As we've seen with the time jumps on House of the Dragon, we get to see how Rhaenyra and Alicent's respective children grow up amidst the most important family drama in Westeros, so chances are, we'll see who he ends up with.
Who does Aemond Targaryen marry?
In House of the Dragon, we see Aemond and his older brother Aegon discuss marrying their sister, Helaena. Even though Aemond says he wouldn't mind marrying her, Aegon is instead betrothed to her. So what about Aemond, the one-eyed prince? Maybe somewhere in the middle of a civil war, Alicent forgets to find a suitable wife for Aemond, Targaryen or otherwise.
Because in the book, Aemond doesn't officially marry anyone. He is rumored to marry Alys Rivers, a servant of House Strong. She claims to members of the Kingsguard that she is Aemond's wife after his death and she even presents to them a young son who she claims is Aemond's heir. In the book, she's also a witch of sorts. But nothing ever comes of her son's alleged claim to the Iron Throne.
Alys is an alleged bastard of House Strong in the book, which would make her the sister of Larys Strong, who is currently Queen Alicent's right hand guy. If the show follows that part of the book, then maybe Alys will be introduced by Larys as a suitable wife for Aemond and he will marry her in the show
Right now, however, going from the book lore alone, we can safely say that Aemond isn't exactly a ladies' man.
Aegon Targaryen marries another Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon.'
Aegon, as the future king of Westeros, has to have a more suitable match than a random servant girl. And in Fire & Blood, he marries his younger sister Helaena. He is rumored to have multiple children out of wedlock, however, with at least one of them being with a sex worker from King's Landing.
It seems like House of the Dragon alludes to Aegon's potential philandering when it paints him as a pompous teenager who masturbates in his open bedroom window and flirts with girls who serve him drinks. Things could change, though.
The show has already veered off course from the books in keeping Rhaenyra's husband Laenor alive rather than killing him off, which is what happens in Fire & Blood.
So it's entirely possible that Aegon might take a second wife. Or, Aemond will actually marry someone and it won't just be rumored. Though we already feel sympathy for any of the Targaryen brothers' future partners.
Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.