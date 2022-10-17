Rhaenys Is *Our* Queen, but How Does She Eventually Die in 'Fire & Blood'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 9 and George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

No one expected Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) to come out of the woodwork as the biggest force to be reckoned with, but in House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode, that’s exactly what happens. Rhaenys, who is Viserys’s cousin, and who was overlooked in the search for an heir to the Iron Throne, makes it clear whose side she’s on in the HBO series’ ninth episode.