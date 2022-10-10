Who Is 'House of the Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Dating? Here's What to Know

Even though House of the Dragon fans are curious to know about Emma's love life, the star (whose pronouns are they/them) has done their best to keep their private life off of social media and as low-key as possible. According to Marie Claire, it’s been rumored that Emma is romantically linked to a theater director named Thomas Bailey.

Emma and Thomas haven’t publicly said anything to confirm their relationship, but a quick scroll through Emma‘s Instagram shows that Thomas appears in several photos. He also seemingly accompanied Emma to more than one red carpet for House of the Dragon.