'Morbius' Is Finally out and the Internet Is Abuzz With Memes

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease. He attempts to cure his illness through transgenic vampirism, but this causes him to gain superhuman abilities and a thirst for blood.

The film has been lambasted by critics, who call the special effects outdated and the mid-credits scene outlandish, even by Marvel standards.

Whether you love or hate the film, there's no doubt that Morbius provides excellent meme fodder.