'Morbius' and 'Kraven the Hunter' Share a Common Enemy, but Are They Connected?By Anna Garrison
Mar. 31 2022, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Many Spider-Man fans were shocked when Sony announced it would be moving forward with individual films focusing on some of his greatest enemies, including members of the Sinister Six. First on Sony's list is Morbius, which follows Jared Leto as the titular character whose superhuman abilities have turned him into a pseudo-vampire.
With Morbius hitting the big screen on April 1, 2022, fans are already curious if there's a link between the Morbius film and Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, which, as of March 2022, is filming in London. Here's everything we know about Morbius, Kraven, and the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU).
Is 'Morbius' connected to 'Kraven the Hunter'? Let's take a look.
In the comics, both Morbius and Kraven the Hunter are noted Spider-Man villains, although, over time, both became more anti-hero figures. Kraven is a founding member of the Sinister Six, while Morbius is better known for being an enemy of Blade, who was recently introduced in the MCU via Eternals.
Actor Tom Holland, the most recent actor to star as Spider-Man on the big screen, expressed interest in his character fighting Morbius in the future. He advocated for Sony and Marvel Entertainment to share Spider-Man so that there was potential for a more holistic universe of Spider-Man characters.
Sony is currently building its own "Sony Spider-Man Universe" or SSU, complete with Spider-Man antagonists and allies. The universe will also include a film for Madame Web and Cindy Moon/Silk.
Within the SSU, there is room for crossover between Morbius and Kraven the Hunter. Characters such as Adrian Toomes/the Vulture (played by Michael Keaton) and Eddie Brock/Venom (played by Tom Hardy) have already provided a connection between the MCU and the Sony universe in general, with the Vulture making an appearance in Morbius and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Additionally, during filming in 2019, eagle-eyed fans spotted a Kraven Easter egg on the set of Morbius. The Easter egg in question features a catering van titled "Kraven." Additionally, Kraven's character is known for hunting rare and exotic animals, so it wouldn't be a stretch to consider he might chase down Michael Morbius in the future, who is essentially part bat.
In all likelihood, there will be a Sinister Six–type movie to incorporate all the famous Spider-Man villains facing off against a Spider-Man, but whether this will be Cindy Moon, Peter Parker, or even Miles Morales is yet to be seen. Per Polygon, two reported post-credits scenes for Morbius hint that he and Adrian Toomes will have a hand in forming a version of the Sinister Six that jumps between Sony and Marvel thanks to the multiverse being open.
Fans will have to wait and see what comes to fruition. In the meantime, Morbius is playing in theaters beginning on April 1, 2022.