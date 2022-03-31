'Morbius' and 'Kraven the Hunter' Share a Common Enemy, but Are They Connected?

Actor Tom Holland, the most recent actor to star as Spider-Man on the big screen, expressed interest in his character fighting Morbius in the future. He advocated for Sony and Marvel Entertainment to share Spider-Man so that there was potential for a more holistic universe of Spider-Man characters.

Sony is currently building its own "Sony Spider-Man Universe" or SSU, complete with Spider-Man antagonists and allies. The universe will also include a film for Madame Web and Cindy Moon/Silk.