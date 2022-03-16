Did Jared Leto Botch Adam Neumann's Accent in 'WeCrashed'?

WeWork launched in 2010 and took the coworking industry by storm. Within a few years, the company had raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and the Harvard Corporation. However, WeWork’s widespread success was short-lived.

The Apple TV Plus series WeCrashed documents the rise and fall of WeWork and profiles the people involved. The star-studded cast of the new limited series includes Jared Leto, who plays Adam Neumann, the Israeli-born billionaire at the center of the true story, and his wife, Anne Hathaway’s Rebekah Neumann.