Will Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's 'House of Gucci' Be Available to Stream?By Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 23 2021, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Cinephiles and Little Monsters alike, rejoice! The nationwide release of House of Gucci is upon us. Ridley Scott's upcoming biographical crime drama stars the Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, as Patrizia Reggiani.
The film follows Patrizia after she marries into the Gucci dynasty and starts fighting back against their legacy for control over the fashion brand. With the tagline, "A legacy to kill for," viewers can expect several instances of betrayal, revenge, and even murder.
The ensemble includes Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci; Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci; Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci; Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auriemma; and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.
With a cast this stacked and a story this compelling, it's no wonder House of Gucci is already sparking award season buzz. But, where can you watch it when it comes out on Nov. 24? Is it streaming anywhere? Let's find out!
Is 'House of Gucci' available to stream?
As of now, the only way to see Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's Italian dysfunctional family drama in House of Gucci is by heading to a movie theater. The film opens exclusively in theaters in the United States on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Though House of Gucci is not available to stream at this time, you'll be able to rent and buy the film on Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes after it completes its 45-day theatrical run.
On May 26, 2021, MGM announced they entered a merger agreement with Amazon, in which Amazon purchased the media company for a whopping $8.45 billion.
"Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling."
According to Mike Hopkins, Senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, MGM has an inventory of over 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. With a catalog this large, Amazon will acquire an extensive library of content to fill out Prime Video.
We all know the main reason for this deal was for Amazon to own a piece of the Bond franchise, but can we expect House of Gucci to somehow play a role in this agreement? Possibly in the future.
'House of Gucci' will be available on Paramount Plus.
For now, fans can expect to see House of Gucci on Paramount Plus following its theatrical release.
In March 2021, Deadline reported that Epix and Paramount Pictures had expanded their business relationship. As a result, the Paramount and ViacomCBS streaming service, Paramount Plus, acquired "access to the theatrical films licensed to Epix from Paramount Pictures, as well as from other studios, including MGM, adding thousands of films to Paramount Plus’s film offering in the coming months."
Deadline continued, "Following their theatrical runs, MGM’s new movies will continue to be available first in an exclusive pay television window with Epix, before becoming available on both Paramount Plus and Epix. These titles include House of Gucci, Creed III, and the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die."
House of Gucci hits theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.