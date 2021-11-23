Will Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's 'House of Gucci' Be Available to Stream?

Cinephiles and Little Monsters alike, rejoice! The nationwide release of House of Gucci is upon us. Ridley Scott's upcoming biographical crime drama stars the Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga, as Patrizia Reggiani.

The film follows Patrizia after she marries into the Gucci dynasty and starts fighting back against their legacy for control over the fashion brand. With the tagline, "A legacy to kill for," viewers can expect several instances of betrayal, revenge, and even murder.