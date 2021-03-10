Actress Joanne Tucker Met Her Husband, Adam Driver, While Attending Juilliard

You know Adam Driver for his iconic roles in film and television works like the Star Wars series, Marriage Story, Girls, and the upcoming star-studded movie House of Gucci that will feature Lady Gaga as well. He's been known for his incredible acting talents where he can transform himself into, really, any kind of character. Because of his undeniable artistic skills, he's earned Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globes nominations.

But, what's going on in his life outside of the spotlight?