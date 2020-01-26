Does Adam Driver Have Kids? The Actor Behind Kylo Ren Keeps His Personal Life On Lockdown

The publication explained it had been Joanne's sister — who had been launching a peacoat business at the time — who had spilled the beans. She inadvertently made her Instagram account public, and of course, someone noticed the back of Adam's son's head in one photo. Which is what started the whole "secret child" debacle in the first place.

“My job is to be a spy—to be in public and live life and have experience," Adam told The New Yorker. "But, when you feel like you’re the focus, it’s really hard to do that.”