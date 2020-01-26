We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Matthew Simmons/Getty

Does Adam Driver Have Kids? The Actor Behind Kylo Ren Keeps His Personal Life On Lockdown

Ever since Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in December 2015, Adam Driver has been the face of Kylo Ren, the Jedi-gone-bad son of Leia and Han Solo.

Although the actor does a convincing job of portraying a conflicted sith — who is hell-bent on ruling the universe, mercilessly killed his own father, and served as Rey's primary antagonist but actually loved her this whole time — in real life, Adam is very much a family man.