Wait, Salma Hayek Is Actually a Mom of Four? The 'Eternals' Star's Family Explained

Salma Hayek doesn’t just play a superhero in Marvel Universe's latest film Eternals . She’s also kind of one in real life. The 55-year-old actress appears ageless and has even been dubbed one of the most beautiful women in the world . But her biggest superpower of all? Being a mom, of course! Fans were reminded of her supermom role when she stepped out for the premiere of Eternals with her teenage daughter Valentina.

As expected, the mother-and-daughter duo rocked the red carpet. However, Valentina isn't Salma's only child. When the actress married French businessman and billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009, her family grew — by a lot. Here’s everything we know about Salma Hayek ’s blended family and children.

François-Henri was also married to Dorothée Lepère from 1996 to 2004. They had two children together — son François and daughter Mathilde — with whom Salma also appears to be very close. When Mathilde celebrated her birthday in February 2021, Salma shared a sweet photo of them on Instagram. "My champion, you are such a bright light in our lives. I love you to the moon and back," she wrote in the caption.

But in 2011, Linda took legal action against François-Henri and demanded he pay child support. Fortunately, the exes were able to work out a custody settlement . Since then, Salma has treated Augustin as one of her own. In August 2021, she shared a cute vacation photo of her and her teen stepson on Instagram.

François-Henri, the CEO and chairman of luxury group Kering , which owns fashion brands like Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci, was previously in a relationship with supermodel Linda Evangelista from 2005 to 2006. After the pair broke up, Linda welcomed their son Augustin James in October 2006 but remained very tight-lipped about who the father was. ( Vogue referred to Augustin as her secret son.)

Salma currently has one biological daughter and three stepchildren. Valentina Paloma Pinault, whom she welcomed in 2007 with then-fiancé François-Henri Pinault, is currently her only offspring. Two years later, she married François-Henri, and suddenly she wasn't just a mom of one anymore. François-Henri has three other children from previous relationships.

Salma Hayek gave birth to Valentina at age 41.

Salma did not become a mom until she was 41. However, she did feel like there was a silver lining to being an older mom. In 2019, she told Town and Country, "I think I'm a better mother because I had her later, but I do get tired. I'm not going to lie."

When the Frida star was pregnant with Valentina in 2007, she told Parents that she developed gestational diabetes. "I didn't know whether I was feeling bad because I was pregnant or whether something was seriously wrong. I was nauseated for nine months, which can be one of the symptoms," she said. After that, she quietly stopped trying to have more kids.

Without going into too much detail about her medical history, Salma revealed to Red in 2017 that she had wanted more children at one point, but it wasn't in the cards for her. "I always wanted to have a lot of children, and I was not able to. My body, as a miracle, had one," she told the outlet.