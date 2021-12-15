Eminem's "Forgotten Daughter," Alaina, Is Engaged — Does He Have Other Kids?By Leila Kozma
Dec. 15 2021, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
A 15-time Grammy Award-winner, Eminem cemented himself as one of the most successful rappers of all time with records like "Encore," "The Marshall Mathers LP," and "The Slim Shady LP."
The first-ever hip-hop artist to snatch up an Academy Award — with "Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile, no less — Eminem spent the early years of his career breaking record after record. His career achievements are well-documented, but what about his personal life? How many kids does he have?
Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim, welcomed their first kid in 1995.
Eminem (whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III) started dating Kimberly Anne Scott in the 1980s. Kim and her twin sister, Dawn Scott, reportedly ran away from home to escape their abusive stepfather. Kim met Eminem when she was 13. He was 15 at the time.
The same year, Eminem invited Kim to live with him and his mom, Debbie Nelson. Eminem and Kim likely started dating in 1989. Eminem dropped out of Lincoln High School around the same time; some believe the decision had to do with Kim.
Eminem and Kim welcomed their first daughter, Hailie Jade, in 1995. Eminem's debut album, "Infinite," came out in 1996. He achieved his first real breakthrough in 1999, with the release of the positively blasphemous "The Slim Shady LP."
Now 26, Hailie ostensibly works as an Instagram influencer. According to LinkedIn, she graduated from the University of Michigan in 2018.
During the 2000 divorce, Eminem and Kim agreed to have shared custody of their oldest kid, Hailie Jade.
Eminem and Kim got married for the first time in 1999. Eminem reportedly caught Kim and a man named John Guerra mid-kiss in 2000, and the couple separated the same year. The divorce was finalized in October 2001.
Eminem adopted Stevie when he and Kim briefly reconciled in the mid-2000s.
Kim and her new partner, Eric Hartter, welcomed Stevie Laine, on April 16, 2002.
Eminem and Kim reunited in the mid-2000s, with Eminem going on to adopt Stevie in 2005. Eminem and Kim tied the knot in January 2006, eventually filing for divorce the same year. Stevie came out as bisexual in October 2017, according to Daily Mail. She shared she was non-binary in August 2019, aged 19, per Independent. She made the announcement on social media.
Eminem also adopted his niece, Alaina Marie.
Eminem adopted Alaina Marie in the 2000s. Kim's twin sister, Dawn, had a substance addiction, limiting her ability to take care of her kid. Eminem took Alaina under her wings. She is frequently described as his "forgotten daughter," as many fans aren't aware of her presence in the rapper's life. Alaina's mom, Dawn, passed away in 2016, after periods spent without having a home. Some claim the cause of death was heroin overdose.
"My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born," Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Me and Kim pretty much had her, and she’d live with us wherever we were at."
Alaina made public her engagement with Matt Moeller on Dec. 14, 2021. According to Instagram, she lives in Detroit, is passionate about body positivity and feminism, and runs a book club.