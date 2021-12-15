Eminem's "Forgotten Daughter," Alaina, Is Engaged — Does He Have Other Kids?

A 15-time Grammy Award-winner, Eminem cemented himself as one of the most successful rappers of all time with records like "Encore," "The Marshall Mathers LP," and "The Slim Shady LP."

The first-ever hip-hop artist to snatch up an Academy Award — with "Lose Yourself" from 8 Mile, no less — Eminem spent the early years of his career breaking record after record. His career achievements are well-documented, but what about his personal life? How many kids does he have?