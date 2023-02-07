Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@hailiejade Eminem's Eldest Daughter Is Engaged! Details on Hailie and Evan McClintock's Relationship By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 7 2023, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Politicians, musicians, entertainers, and more have long found details of their lives making national headlines, including 15-time Grammy winner Eminem.

Although Eminem has been known to take breaks from the music industry, the details of his life have been openly discussed by fans and music aficionados alike. And by proxy, his daughter Hailie Jade has also lived her life under a microscope. Now that Hailie Jade is officially off the dating market, fans want the tea on her relationship with Evan McClintock. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Hailie and Evan’s relationship timeline.

2016: Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock start dating in college.

Cheers to college sweethearts! The Daily Mail reports that Hailie first started seeing Evan when the pair attended college at Michigan State University. Hailie first showed off her man in an Instagram post in December 2016.

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," Hailie captioned the photo of the couple holding champagne flutes. Despite Hailie acknowledging that she’s taken, she has kept the details about her relationship under wraps. Evan’s degree subject is currently unknown, but Hailie graduated with a psychology degree in 2018.

Hailie Jade occasionally posts Evan on her Instagram page. While it’s clear that Hailiee is in a relationship, you’ll have to pay close attention to her feed to see snaps of the couple enjoying each other.

Hailie has only posted Evan on her Instagram page a handful of times, including in March 2017, October 2018, and December 2019.

March 2020: Eminem gushes about Hailie and says that she’s still locked down in a relationship.

Eminem is no different from any proud parent. During an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast, he shared that Hailie has always been on the straight and narrow.

“No babies. Just a boyfriend,” the Grammy-winning rapper said of his daughter. “She's doing good, she's made me proud for sure. She graduated from college with a 3.9 [GPA].” “So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m most proud of … you know is being able to raise kids,” Eminem said of raising his three daughters.

September 2022: Hailie Jade briefly spoke about Evan on her podcast 'Just a Little Shady.'

Hailie briefly opened up about Evan on her podcast, Just a Little Shady, which she hosts with her friend Brittany Ednie.

"We go to bed, and I swear to God in like three seconds his head hits the pillow," Hailie says about Evan in a Sept. 30 episode. "He goes, 'What?' . . . There's been a time that we've had full conversations and he wakes up and he's like ... 'What were we talking about?'" Hailie also shared that she and Evan had a conversation about her having trouble sleeping.

“Me and Evan had a big discussion about — I can't fathom the peace that he feels to be able to sleep in silence,” Hailie said. “I go, do you not hear your own thoughts? I used to have an industrial-sized fan on the floor of my room, and I miss it every day, and the only reason I don't have it now is because Evan wants it silent and I want it as loud as can be, so we have compromised to a not-so-loud fan."

February 2023: Hailie Jade took to Instagram to announce her engagement with Evan.

On Feb. 6, 2023, Hailie posted a photo carousel that captured moments from her engagement with Evan. Hailie shared that the couple got engaged on Feb. 4. The photos showcase a closeup of Hailie’s sparkler, Evan down on one knee, and the happy couple popping champagne.