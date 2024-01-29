Home > Entertainment > Music Eminem and Benzino Swap Even More Diss Tracks Decades Into Their Feud The Eminem vs. Benzino beef rages on, with the two rappers trading insults in the recording booth. Listen to their new diss tracks here. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 29 2024, Updated 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Eminem and Benzino

The Eminem-vs-Benzino beef is still a thing, 20 years later — much to the embarrassment of Coi Leray, Benzino’s daughter — now that Em has taken another shot at his rap nemesis in the new track “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem spends much of that track — which came out on Friday in Lyrical Lemonade’s debut album, “All Is Yellow” — mocking Benzino’s appearance and making insinuations about the rapper’s personal life.

Eminem and Benzino’s beef escalated with “Doomsday Pt. 2.”

Source: Getty Images

In the middle of “Doomsday Pt. 2,” Eminem starts deriding Benzino’s stature. “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh,” Eminem raps on the track. “What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / ‘Go at his neck,’ how the f--k is that? / How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have? / Arms so short he can’t even touch his hands / When they’re above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks.”

Article continues below advertisement

Then Em claims Benzino is in debt and also references the time the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum was spotted at a Red Roof Inn with another man. (Benzino previously dispelled gay rumors and said that he was staying at the motel with a friend because he was low on money, according to People.

“Sorry, I don’t mean (What?) to upset you, Ben’ / When I talk about all the debt you in,” he raps. “I hear that you been creepin’ on the low / In them cheap hotels that they catch you in / Jesus Christ, dawg, when you said two-ten / Never guessed you meant at the Red Roof Inn (S--t) / In a room with one single bed, two men (What?)”

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem even brought Coi Leray, Benzino’s daughter, into the fray.

Later in the track, Eminem raps about rapper Coi Leray, Benzino’s daughter, rapping that he doesn’t think they’ll be collaborating after this diss track of his. “Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, ay?” he raps. “Damage due to flows, collateral, I s’pose.”

Article continues below advertisement

Coi seemingly responded to her “Doomsday Pt. 2” name-drop in a series of X posts on Friday. “Rap beef is so washed and tired,” she wrote in one post. “Exhausting. Embarrassing. Just f--king overall corny as f--k.”

In another post, she wrote, “There’s no way I’m about to entertain these grown-ass men and the beef they been having for over 20 years … it’s so stupid. All I can do is laugh. Two decades later?”

Article continues below advertisement

Benzino responded with a diss track of his own.

On Sunday, Benzino dropped “Vulturius,” a track in which he fires back at Eminem, per Vibe. Benzino calls Em “candy-a--” and “b--h-a-- feminine,” for starters. “Mad he lack melanin, all Valium’d up again / Aw, s--t, here we go, Benzino vs. Jim Crow,” Benzino continues. “Know a custy when I see one, how many times you overdose?”

Article continues below advertisement

Benzino also brings up Coi on the track. “And the truth, my daughter had a life that I never had / I’m probably more Boston George than America’s Dad / But I provide it, food, clothes, gifts kept y’all excited / Now you let the industry really lynch, keep us divided.”

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Eminem diss Benzino anyway?

Eminem’s feud with Benzino dates back to 2002, when The Source, a magazine Benzino co-owned, only gave Em’s album “The Eminem Show” a four-microphone review out of a possible five mics, according to People. Benzino accused Eminem of appropriating hip-hop, and the two traded barbs on diss tracks like Benzino’s “Pull Up Your Skirt” and “Die Another Day” and Em’s “Nail in the Coffin” and “The Sauce,” per Complex.