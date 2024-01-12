Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships The Real Slim Shady Was Quite the Ladies' Man — Here's the Tea on His Dating History! Eminem's dating life has been at the center of controversy throughout his career. Here's what you should know about the rapper's dating life! By Pretty Honore Jan. 12 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In 2000, the Real Slim Shady stood up and turned the rap industry on its head. The rapper was at the helm of a raps-to-riches story that inspired the world. More than 20 years after his rise to fame, Eminem’s name still rings bells. Lately, Em’s music career has taken a backseat but that hasn’t stopped the widespread curiosity about his personal life. His career has been riddled with controversy, from trouble with the law to beef with other rappers.

Also, the rapper's dating life has been at the center of attention throughout his career — especially since he has been linked to a long list of celebrities. So, who has Eminem dated? Read on for a rundown of his dating history.

Meet Eminem’s ex-wife — Kimberly Anne Scott.

Source: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Out of all the beef that Eminem has been embroiled in over the years, his feud with his baby mama, Kim Scott, tops the chart as the most brutal. The two met in high school and later welcomed their daughter, Hailey. They got married in 1999 but split just two years later. However, their love story didn’t end there. The two later remarried in 2006 but their relationship came to an end for good that same year.

Eminem spent a wholesome evening with U.K. actress Joy McAvoy.

Although Eminem never explicitly confirmed that he was entangled with Avengers actor Joy McAvoy, she spilled all the tea about their brief encounter in an interview with the Daily Record in an article titled “I Was a Lady With Slim Shady” in 2001. At the time, Joy described herself as a “huge fan” of the rapper. According to her, they didn’t consummate their situationship, but they did kiss, cuddle, and have a heart-to-heart.

"We talked about relationships and he told me how difficult it was for him to have a serious relationship because of his fame,” she said. Joy added, "We spent the entire night in his hotel.”

Eminem and Brittany Murphy’s romance blossomed on the set of ‘8 Mile.’

Source: Universal/Getty Images

Eminem and Brittany Murphy were lovers both on and off the set of their 2002 film 8 Mile. She shared the truth about their relationship during an interview with David Letterman. According to her, their romance “cаme аnd went." The actor went on to marry Simon Monjack in 2007 and sadly died in 2009.

Eminem and Mariah Carey’s breakup nearly broke the internet.

Source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Before Mariah Carey got married to Nick Cannon, she had a fling with Eminem. The two dated for six months in 2001. All hell broke loose after they broke up and their years-long celebrity feud began. Not only did Eminem shade her in several interviews, but he also dissed her on a few of her songs. But Mariah didn’t take the disrespect lying down.