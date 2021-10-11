HBO Max Is Releasing a Heartbreaking Documentary in Memory of Brittany Murphy

As macabre as it sounds, there are fewer things that get people talking more than the tragic passing of a doe-eyed Hollywood starlet. And even though it's easy to decry our species' obsession with young and beautiful people dying, and be disgusted with the almost sick pleasure folks derive from hearing about their early demises, it doesn't take away from the fact that these deaths are tragic.

And there were throngs of folks who were gutted to hear what happened to Brittany Murphy at just 32-years-of-age.