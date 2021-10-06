Brittany Murphy's Father's Died 9 Years After She Did – but How?

Brittany Murphy‘s father, Angelo Bertolotti , passed away on Jan. 22, 2019, nine years after Brittany's death. He was living out his final days on life support after facing a long list of extensive health problems. His other living children, Jeff Bertolotti and Pia Jo Reynolds, released statements to Facebook (per USA Today ) explaining what happened.

Pia wrote, “Dad passed peacefully yesterday here in Los Angeles. Thank you all so much for your prayers, love, and beautiful words of encouragement. Please keep them coming as we walk through the next steps."

Jeff explained in his post that they had to make the difficult decision to remove their father from life support since it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to recover from his extremely serious health issues.