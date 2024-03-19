Home > Entertainment > Music Dr. Dre Revealed He Suffered Multiple Health Complications While in the Hospital During 2021 Dr. Dre suffered was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm back in 2021. What's the latest on his current health? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Popular and controversial rapper Dr. Dre has had quite a turbulent career. He's won multiple awards in several categories and ceremonies for his achievements in music, including eight Grammy Awards and three American Music Awards. He's performed with a number of other notable artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Missy Elliot, and Eminem. He's also gone out of his way to address his abusive behavior in the past and claims to be doing his part in correcting those mistakes.

Article continues below advertisement

While his reputation is certainly sprawling, his health has also been an issue throughout his career. In 2021, Dr. Dre was hospitalized for a severe illness. Though he was released a few weeks later, he only recently revealed how much he actually went through during that time. In 2024, Dr. Dre opened up about his hospitalization, but what's the latest news about his health? Here's what we know so far about how Dr. Dre's been doing since his concerning hospital stay.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How has Dr. Dre's health been lately?

Between late December 2020 and early January 2021, Dr. Dre was admitted to the hospital for a brain aneurysm. He received treatment for two weeks and shared a quick update on Instagram during the healing process. On Jan 5., he posted, "Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars."

Though he has since managed to stay out of the hospital in the years that followed, he would later open up about how harrowing the ordeal actually was. In a 2024 interview he had on SiriusXM's "This Life of Mine with James Corden", the 59-year-old actor revealed that he had suffered three strokes while in the hospital for his aneurysm. According to him, he'd been blacking out and was in and out of consciousness before arriving at the ICU.

Article continues below advertisement

He told James Corden, "I'm lifting weights, I'm running, I'm doing everything I can to keep myself healthy. [I asked the doctors], 'Would that have prevented it if I had worked out a little bit harder or ate different or something like that?' It's like, no. That's hereditary." His condition was also partially caused by high blood pressure, which he referred to as a "silent killer." "You just have no idea, so you just have to keep your s--t checked," he continued.

Source: Getty Images