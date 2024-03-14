Home > Entertainment What Happened to Spanish From 102.5 "The Bone" and Will He Lose His Job? "Ordinarily I’d say fire him, but I fear him being fired would make him fall into a deeper downward spiral. There is something serious going on with him." By Melissa Willets Mar. 14 2024, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spanish_e.p

The executive producer on The Mike Calta Show, known to fans as "Spanish," real name Anthony Polichemi, has been missing from the airwaves. The 102.5 "The Bone" radio station mainstay may be having some problems and his co-workers and fans are concerned.

So what is going on with Spanish? He had to answer some tough questions on the show, and now, his job may even be in jeopardy. Read on for the full story.

So, what happened to Spanish from 102.5 "The Bone" that kept him off air?

Spanish is OK, and just overslept, or his phone died, according to an on-air discussion on the March 12, 2024 edition of The Mike Calta Show. Indeed, as Mike spoke to the producer via phone, he admitted he "fell asleep outside" somewhere in St. Petersburg, Fla, near where the show is taped in Tampa.

Spanish detailed that he chose to catch some zzz's on a friend's balcony the night before and simply didn't hear his alarm. This was around 1 a.m., which Mike found objectionable given that it was a work night.

"It was very irresponsible and I apologize," Spanish then admitted. But Mike wasn't letting him off the hook, saying the situation is "irreparable" given that the EP didn't do any prep for the day's show or even check in until after 9 a.m.

And, that's when it became clear that this wasn't the first time something like this has happened. "This job should be your priority and it's definitely not," Mike said. And then it was revealed that the team at 102.5 had to call Spanish's dad because he was missing "again."

Mike added that he doesn't believe anything that Spanish, who has been with the show for 15 years, says any longer. It seems he may be using drugs or alcohol based on this statement. The story also seemed not to add up due to conflicting facts about his phone dying — or he slept through the alarm and multiple phone calls from colleagues and listeners.

In the end, Mike said that he can't allow the behavior to continue, and asked the producer to reflect on his priorities going forward. "I can't let you in this process let the show down," he stated.

Fans are worried about Spanish from 102.5.

After the second time in a few months that Spanish has been a no-show on air, making his co-workers and family worry, fans flooded social media with comments about the situation.

"Love Spanish, hope he pulls through this," one listener said on Instagram. "Hey Spanish, we miss you, please get well soon. Much love," someone else said. "Glad to hear you are alive," another listener retorted.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, one listener observed about the end of the segment, "Apparently Mike Calta said this morning that he may be getting fired because corporate is now stepping in due to this ongoing issue he is having that are now conflicting with his job."