What Happened to Jenifer Lewis? 'Black-ish' Star Opens About Near-Death Experience Jenifer Lewis nearly died — and she's finally opening up about it. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 11 2024, Updated 12:28 p.m. ET

Jenifer Lewis, renowned for her dynamic presence on and off the screen, has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and unmistakable voice. A stalwart of both stage and screen, Jenifer's career spans decades, featuring roles that have cemented her status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Known as the "Black Mother of Hollywood," her journey is marked by her impactful roles, distinctive personality, and unwavering advocacy for mental health awareness. But, what happened to Jenifer Lewis? Here's what recently unfolded in Jenifer's life.

Jenifer Lewis opens up about her near death experience.

Source: Getty Images

Recently, Jenifer took a scary fall that could've ended her life. During an interview with Good Morning America, Jenifer reveals that she hasn't yet opened up to the public about this scary event. As the video of the aftermath of her fall is shown, Jenifer is carried across a wooden bridge by first responders.

Next, Jenifer shares that she didn't know a person "could be in that much pain and be alive." As she continues to open up about the experience, she wipes away tears. Good Morning America shares that Jenifer was "inches away from losing her life," as footage continues to show Jenifer wrapped up on a backboard and other medical equipment to keep her from moving.

The clip finishes up with Jenifer sharing that she doesn't know what she's supposed to do, but that she does know she has to "earn being alive." Thankfully, Jenifer has made a recovery and now sharing information about her accident with her fans.

Who is Jenifer Lewis? Get to know the star.

Jennifer's filmography is diverse, including memorable roles in films like The Princess and the Frog, where she voiced Mama Odie, and significant performances in What's Love Got to Do with It and Poetic Justice. On television, she has made notable appearances in shows such as Black-ish, where she plays the beloved matriarch Ruby Johnson, showcasing her ability to imbue her characters with depth, humor, and humanity.