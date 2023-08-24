Home > Entertainment Fans Are Raising Alarms Amid Radio Host Skip Mahaffey's Absence from K-LOVE Skip Mahaffey is taking a break from K-LOVE, but many fans are concerned and wondering what happened to the long-time radio personality. By Joseph Allen Aug. 24 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

As one of the most well-known voices in country and Christian radio, Skip Mahaffey has developed a fairly devoted audience over his years on the air. He has been with K-LOVE since 2016, but recently, some fans noticed that Skip seemed to be absent from his normal role on the show, Many are wondering whether something happened to him.

Skip usually hosts The Skip & Amy Show alongside Amy Baumann, who has been with the show since 2011. Recently, though, someone else has been sitting in for Skip on the morning show, and no one is totally sure why.

What happened to Skip on K-LOVE?

Skip's absence from "The Skip & Amy Show" has been going on for several days now, and all that the hosts have said about it thus far has been that Skip is "taking a break." That could mean any number of different things, ranging from issues with Skip's behavior at work to an unexpected absence caused by a family emergency or health issue. For now, fans of the show have been left almost entirely in the dark.

Although we don't know for sure whether Skip will be back, and if he will be back when that might happen, many fans are already speculating that he's going to be gone for good. "Judging by the way Amy and Carlos are saying 'this is the K-LOVE morning show' instead of 'The Skip & Amy Show,' I would say he isn't coming back. They wouldn’t pull Carlos if they were trying something long term. If it’s temporary why not have Carlos say 'filling in for Skip' just zero mention," one person suggested.

Others have weighed in on the show's recent Instagram posts to ask where Skip is, and why he seems to have disappeared from the show with no warning or notice. While some have been concerned about his sudden absence, though, one commenter suggested that this is actually fairly common on K-LOVE, which rarely offers its DJs any sort of fond farewell.

"K-LOVE never addresses when a DJ leaves. They just move on. It’s sad but it’s to keep the encouraging vibes flowing. I don’t agree with the practice but I understand it," the commenter said. If that's the case, then it's possible Skip is gone for good. He has been radio silent on Facebook about his departure and posted as recently as Aug. 21 suggesting that everything was normal. Whatever is going on, then, it seems to have been quite sudden.

