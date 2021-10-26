New York’s Country 94.7 Radio Station Has Come to an End

Country music lovers in the New York City area are not too happy as of late. New York’s Country 94.7 music station has undergone format changes, which has resulted in the absence of the city’s only full-time program that caters to the genre.

As you can imagine, the news has come as a complete shock to fans. And now, country music listeners want some answers. So, what exactly happened to WNSH-FM 94.7? Keep reading to get your answer.

New York's Country 94.7 music station has undergone format changes.

On Oct. 22, 2021, 94.7’s air staff Kelly Ford, Katie O’Neal, and Jesse Addy announced that the music station will undergo a format change and said their goodbyes, according to InsideRadio. “We are really grateful to be able to say goodbye to you,” morning host Kelly Ford told listeners. “Not a lot of people get to do that.”

The other hosts and crew of 94.7 reportedly also went on air to say their goodbyes and reminisce about their time working at the station. “Is it sad? Beyond sad,” program director Jason Foxx said on air to the others. “But what we did defy the odds, in my opinion … I love you all. I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud of what we did.”

However, the hosts didn't give an explanation as to why the format change has been put in place. All they shared was that they collectively worked hard to keep this from happening. “If you guys take one thing away from today, know that every single person in this room fought really hard and really long for this day not to come,” Kelly told listeners. “We worked our a--es off.”

Country music stars including Russell Dickerson, Michael Ray, and Kelsea Ballerini also called in to speak with the hosts about the devastating news. “I want to crawl through my phone and hug all of you,” Kelsea told the hosts.

New York’s 94.7 has served as a country music destination since 2013, when it was originally called 94.7 Nash FM – America’s Country Station. TheFocus shares that it was rebranded in 2019 and has been known as New York’s Country 94.7.

Not to mention, since formats are typically structured to match the station’s target audience, there had been talks that 94.7 may move toward hip-hop. Indeed, 94.7 has now changed to The Block. Per its owner Audacy's site, "94.7 The Block brings a uniquely curated mix of throwbacks and classic hip hop to the New York market."

