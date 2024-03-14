Home > Entertainment > Music Who Is Kash Doll Dating? She and Her Beau Have Been Growing Their Family Kash Doll and Tracy T might differ when it comes to the story of how they met, but one thing is certain: They're growing their gorgeous family. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 14 2024, Published 6:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the glamorous and ever-evolving world of hip-hop, personal milestones often become as celebrated as professional achievements. Such is the case with Kash Doll, whose personal life has taken center stage amid her bustling career.

So, who is Kash Doll is dating? The rapper has added a new chapter to her love story with fellow rapper Tracy T.

Kash Doll has been dating Tracy T since early 2021.

Detroit-born rapper Kash Doll began seeing Atlanta-based rapper Tracy T around March 2021, according to reports. Though if you ask them how they met, they might debate who approached who first, with Tracy T claiming Kash Doll followed him first on social media, and Kash insisting that he was the one who slid into her DMs. "I didn't want to date you — I just thought you were a nice artist!" she said in a video where the two jokingly debated how they met.

Fast-forward to January 2022, and the couple were welcoming their first child together — a son named Kashton Prophet Richardson. "Call me crazy but I think I found the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of the beautiful newborn. In a cute post on January 2024, Kash Doll joked that her son had turned her "soft" and now has her "cooking and s--t." In a birthday post just a few days earlier, she called her son her "pride and joy" and reflected on the major impact he had on her life.

Kash Doll wants to stop at two kids, it seems.

In March 2024, Kash Doll announced that she was expecting her second child with Tracy T. One of the hashtags in her post reads "#2andthru," which would indicate she plans to stop at two children.

The news of Kash Doll's pregnancy was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow artists alike. Kash Doll shared with People that the delightful discovery of her pregnancy came after a vacation in Turks and Caicos in October 2023, where they were celebrating Tracy's birthday.

Kash Doll told the outlet, "We were having fun. I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn't keep anything down! I took a test and it said yes!" So, Kash came up with a fun way to tell Tracy about the big news while they were on vacation. She got Tracy a bankroll of money as a birthday present, and to share the pregnancy test with him, she clipped it onto the back of the money. Tracy was overjoyed when seeing the positive pregnancy test.