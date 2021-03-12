Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony Will Be in 50 Cent's Upcoming TV Series

There's going to be a new show hitting your television screens very soon and it's going to be a special one. Starz will be the home to the upcoming drama series called Black Mafia Family , which is based on a true story about one of the most influential crime families in America. But the story isn't the only exciting thing about this brand new TV show.

Black Mafia Family is set to have 50 Cent as the executive producer of the project, which means we can only expect the best of the best from this show considering his reputation working behind-the-scenes in television on shows like Power.

Although the show has yet to be filmed, there's already a star-studded cast. Let's just say you should prepare for another hip-hop legend to join the team. Stay tuned to get all the details!