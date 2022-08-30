‘The Crown’ Season 5: What We Know About the Release Date, Cast, and More

Six months before this, Peter had actually initially declared that he'd chosen to go against his initial agreement with Netflix and considered ending the series in Season 5, saying at the time (per The Hollywood Reporter): “At the outset, I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”