Surely at Some Point, Prince Charles Will Be King of England — What Would That Make Camilla?

For now, Camilla is the Princess Consort and the Queen's decree regarding her future title of Queen Consort is kind of a big deal. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told The Guardian, "She’s [The Queen] future-proofing an institution she’s served for 70 years. And for Camilla, the journey from being the third person in a marriage to queen-in-waiting is complete."

And she just can't wait to be Queen...Consort.