Prince Charles Has COVID-19, Prompting Questions About the Royal Line of Succession

Still, Prince Charles is not by any means a young man at age 71 years old, placing him within the age demographic most vulnerable to succumbing to this acute respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If, heaven forbid, Charles were to have a bad outcome and succumb to the illness, it would definitely interrupt the royal line of succession.

Understandably, lots of people wonder what would happen if Prince Charles died before Queen Elizabeth, who is 93.