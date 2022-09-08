Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away — Will She Be Buried Next to Her Husband Philip?
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The longest-reigning English monarch was 96 years old. Her reign lasted for 70 years.
Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried? Will she be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip?
It's certainly challenging to imagine England without Queen Elizabeth II as the reigning monarch. She's been a steadfast symbol of the monarchy ever since she ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952.
Here's what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place.
Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?
According to Town and Country magazine, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth's father, mother, and sister are also buried in the same chapel. Prince Philip was also laid to rest in the same chapel. Per a report from Fortune, the queen is expected to be buried next to Prince Philip.
Operation London Bridge (a contingency plan following the queen's death) went into effect the moment Queen Elizabeth II died. Her first-born son, Charles, is now officially King Charles III. His wife Camilla is now the queen consort.
When will Queen Elizabeth be laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel?
Referring back to the Fortune report, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle nine days after her passing — so on Sept. 17, 2022.
The late queen will first lie in state at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, due to the fact that she passed away at Balmoral. Queen Elizabeth II's body will then be transported to St. Giles's Cathedral, and then finally to London for her funeral at Windsor Castle.
Adding to Queen Elizabeth II's extensive list of accomplishments in her life? In addition to being England's longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth II is also the second longest reigning monarch in the world, according to the Associated Press.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will more than likely be broadcast globally.
May Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace after her long reign.