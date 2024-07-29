Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast Hoarding Chocolate, Seizures, and Broken Bones — Messages Depict Bad Conditions on 'Beast Games' Project "People were having seizures because they were not getting medication, even though we were promised we would." By Distractify Staff Published Jul. 29 2024, 6:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@rosannapansino; Getty Images

Popular baking YouTuber and internet personality Rosanna Pansino has once again spoken out about Mr. Beast. The creator previously came forward with allegations against the creator after she participated in one of his challenges that was later edited to make her look as though she was eliminated much sooner than the final result. Now, she's using her platform to be a voice for others in a similar situation.

On July 27, she posted a video sharing messages she'd received from various participants in a competition hosted by Mr. Beast, though its exact connection to his upcoming show, Beast Games, is currently unclear. In the series of videos, she shared allegations from contestants that ranged from unsafe filming conditions to unfair competition practices. In all, the allegations do not look good for the rich internet mogul.

Rosanna Pansino shared allegations of unsafe filming conditions.

"So the messages that I have received from contestants on the show are pretty much all telling a similar story and I find them to be very disturbing," Rosanna said. In the first video, a message shared claims that the show was "100 [percent] rigged," favoring young and athletic men over the women and elderly contestants. The message also alleged withholding medication from contestants, only feeding contestants "maybe 400 [calories]... every 12 hours," and restricting their hours of sleep.

"People were having seizures because they were not getting medication, even though we were promised we would," the message Rosanna shared in her first video read. "They presented it as though the game would be like squid games... that was not at all the case all the games were about speed and strength."

"To make things worse men started realizing they could take out the women without being eliminated," the message continued. "Guys started tackling and hitting women. Two girls were tackled and passed out on the field and dragged off to continue filming. I saw people with broken bones, stitches, etc., and most were women." The original person also claims they were offered $1,000 to "sign away their rights to join any kind of class action lawsuit."

The allegations continued in two subsequent videos that Rosanna posted, which included more claims of unsafe working conditions. "I witnessed two people that had seizures and it took medical several minutes for them to get there," one message read. "Someone was denied Benadryl because of their allergic reaction to the food."

The allegations of food insecurity continued, as a message claimed their group "hoarded [feastable] chocolate because we weren't sure when the next time they would feed us would be and we were afraid we would get hungry."

'Beast Games' was deemed an "unfair production" by the IATSE.

Following these allegations, the IATSE, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, sent out an email to its members deeming that the show Beast Games was an "unfair production." In Rosanna's third video, she shared allegations that Mr. Beast had requested the shoot not use union members, and even those who were hired (after the crew was unable to be filled with non-union members), but he would not pay for their benefits.