Home > Viral News > Influencers Sedona Prince's Relationship History Has Brought Her Legal Issues Liv claims Sedona abandoned her in the dark during an ATV trip in Mexico. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 15 2024, 5:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sedonaprince

College basketball player Sedona Prince has cultivated her internet following over the years, briefly gaining notoriety among the queer community for her height. But during her time in the spotlight, the TikTok creator has had a lot of allegations thrown at her from previous partners. Here's a rundown of her dating history.

Article continues below advertisement

Sedona and Rylee broke up after dating for just over a year.

Sedona's first public relationship was with fellow content creator Rylee LeGlue. Though they'd been together for a little more than a year, they mutually announced their breakup in a series of TikToks. "It was a mutual decision ... and [we] are very at peace with this," Sedona stated at the time, per E! News. "We just felt like we weren't growing as individuals."

Article continues below advertisement

"We still have so much love for each other and we appreciate you guys letting us share our love for the last year and a half," Rylee agreed at the time. Despite both of them initially claiming that the split was mutual, allegations of Sedona cheating would then surface, with Rylee eventually confessing that Sedona had been unfaithful during their relationship. Sedona confirmed this herself.

Olivia "Liv" Stabile detailed her relationship drama with Sedona in a TikTok series.

After Rylee and Sedona were over and the dust had settled on the drama surrounding their split, the basketball player moved on. She started dating Olivia "Liv" Stabile at the start of 2023, though they broke up in May 2024. Though Liv and Sedona initially remained silent about their split, Liv decided to expose Sedona in a 10-part series, reminiscent of the well-loved "Who the F Did I Marry" TikTok series.

Article continues below advertisement

In her series, one of the most astonishing parts of the story takes place on the pair's trip to Mexico to celebrate Sedona's birthday. According to Liv, the pair got into a fight as they were leaving for the trip. Though the first couple of days went off without a hitch, on the third day, Sedona insisted they go on an ATV ride together, exploring an area known as "The Arch."

Article continues below advertisement

The pair took off for the trip while it was dark out, and Liv claims that she began to get scared over the speed Sedona was driving at. After asking Sedona to slow down and requesting they go back to the hotel together, the basketball player allegedly "stops [the ATV] as hard as she can, shoves me to the ground, looks me dead in my eyes, and takes off." Liv claims Sedona left her "in the pitch f--king black," before eventually coming back to get her.

Article continues below advertisement

From there, their trip continued to devolve into fights with more allegations of cheating on Sedona's part, and Liv decided to leave Mexico early. She then claims that Sedona threatened legal action if Liv decided to share any of their relationship on social media.

Sedona has reportedly sent Liv a cease and desist.

In an post on her Instagram story, Sedona expressed that she was "heartbroken" over the response she's received to Liv's videos, claiming she and her family have received "hate, bully, and death threats," per Her Campus.

Article continues below advertisement