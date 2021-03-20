Sedona Prince's TikTok Video “Fully Captures the Gender Discrimination in Sports”

As University of Oregon’s Sedona Prince showed on TikTok, the March Madness weight room facilities for the NCAA Division I women’s basketball teams aren’t exactly up to snuff, especially in comparison to the men’s practice facilities.

“I got something to show y’all,” Sedona said in her video, which she posted on TikTok and Twitter on Thursday, March 18. “So for the NCAA March Madness, the biggest tournament in college basketball for women, this is our weight room.”