Elyse Myers Is Back From Hiatus With Her First Instagram Post in Months

It's been months since heartwarming content creator Elyse Myers took a hiatus, clearing her posts on both Instagram and TikTok. Despite often being considered one of the kindest creators on the app, her departure was the result of immense backlash she faced for not using her platform to speak about the crisis in Palestine.

Operation Watermelon, a group of content creators who put pressure on various content creators to speak out about the crisis, targeted Elyse specifically. Her comments were flooded with users requesting her to use her platform for support, and she ultimately decided to take a step back from her following instead. But after months of silence, Elyse has returned to Instagram.

Elyse Myers makes her return to Instagram with her first post in months.

In her first post since March, Elyse announced her return to the app with a simple post. The photo, which is a faraway shot of her on her couch, was simply captioned "hi hello I love you." The comments are currently filled with many of her followers excited about her decision to return, though it seems like she's slowly transitioning back to the online platform.

"So glad [to] know you're OK," one commenter wrote. "I totally get why you left and will understand if you leave again. But know that people TRULY care about you." At this time, she has not posted to TikTok, where she was primarily being targeted, and it's not clear if she has any plans to return to that app yet.