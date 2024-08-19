Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Influencer Ashley Yi Mourns Her Beloved Dog Nimbus: "I Have Never Felt so Angry" Ashley's dog often appeared in her popular TikTok videos. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2024, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashyi

Social media influencer Ashley Yi, also known as @ashyizzle, has gained over 6 million followers by showing her Korean food dishes and her home life.

Those who follow Ashley know her "son," aka her dog, Nimbus, is a huge part of her life. On TikTok, she shared a devastating update about her pet.

What happened to Ashley Yi's dog, Nimbus?

On Aug. 17, 2024, Ashley took to her popular TikTok account to share why she had been away from her socials over the last few days. The content creator announced that Nimbus had died "a few weeks ago," and she was finally ready to share the news with her supporters.

"A few weeks ago, Nimbus was killed by a coyote," Ashley shared through her tears. "My father carelessly left Nimbus in the backyard at night, unsupervised, with the doors closed." Ashley said she had previously informed her dad about the dangers of having her dog outside, stating that coyotes are known to jump fences "like it's nothing" and attack dogs. She claimed she asked her dad to "please watch over him" and was shocked to discover he had been killed.

"I have never felt so angry, devastated, and defeated in my life," Ashley continued in the video. "My best friend, my son, the one thing I cherish the most in my life, died scared and in pain. All my father had to do was stand outside for five minutes."