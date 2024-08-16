Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Bama Morgan Was Dropped Again During Rush Week — What Happened? Morgan was dropped in 2023 and 2024. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 16 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@on_thedaily_with_morgan

If you're into following RushTok, you likely know about Morgan Cadenhead — aka Bama Morgan. In 2023, she documented her journey on TikTok as she participated in the frenzy known as Bama Rush, where she tried to secure a spot in a University of Alabama sorority. Morgan's TikTok following grew at the time thanks to her more "realistic" outlook on rush, where she called out the "exhausting" parts with funny soundbites, and recorded her OOTDs in her messy bedroom.

Sadly, things didn't work out for Morgan the first time around, as she was dropped from the sororities she'd applied for. But she was back in full force in 2024 when rush season kicked off again. So what happened to Morgan? Turns out, she was dropped again. Here's what we know.

Bama Morgan was dropped again. What happened?

The first time around, when Morgan was dropped back in 2023, there were rumors that perhaps she'd gotten dropped because of her more realistic approach to documenting rush, rather than sugarcoating it. Folks thought that because she didn't have the typical OOTDs, or the typical type of videos, this may have worked against her, especially in the wake of the 2023 HBO doc Bama Rush, which shed a harsher light on the program. It also apparently didn't help that Morgan had complained about the cost of the process.

As for this year, why was Morgan dropped again? Obviously we can't say for sure. But if you ask some of the users on GreekRant.com, they might say it partially has to do with the fact that she's continued posting videos when apparently posting "can hurt your chances."

"THEY TELL YOU NOT TO POST!" wrote one user on the GreekRant forum. "They tell you it can hurt your chances. If she really wanted a house she would have waited. I'm sorry for her. I am. And yes, some people still get in a sorority after posting OOTD's, but it is a massive liability to have someone who airs every piece of their life on social media. She posts about everything, not just a simple OOTD with her friends during rush week."

If you really want to get deep in the weeds, you can read the thread over there, because people have all kinds of speculations. One commenter guessed it might have to do with the fact that Morgan's a "sophomore with junior credits," which would mean she'd "be in the sorority for much less time as a member compared to freshman." The commenter added, "Which sorority wants that???"