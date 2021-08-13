Here's Why The University of Alabama's Sorority Rush Is Going Viral On TikTok

Part of the appeal of the sorority rush videos is likely the escapism that they provide to those watching them. The videos dig into a fairly niche culture (sororities in the South), and offer a look at what makes them tick.

"You can follow an account and basically watch your own reality show of someone's vlog or something, and for this, because I do think Southern sororities are so niche and so particular to a specific area in America, everyone finds it fascinating," Jenn Ficarra told NBC.