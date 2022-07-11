Untagging Yourself From Other People's Videos Is Easier Than You Might Think
Like most social media platforms, TikTok allows users to tag one another in posts. When you're tagged in a post, you'll get a notification letting you know that someone has tagged you, and while that can be a good thing, there are some videos that you may not want your name associated with. This has become a bigger problem recently, as some users have found themselves tagged in spam videos.
Here's how how to untag yourself from a TikTok video.
While TikTok does not allow users to edit one another's posts in a broader sense, you can edit someone else's post to remove yourself if you have been tagged in it. The process of untagging yourself is actually pretty straightforward, and it just requires following the steps outlined below.
- First, open TikTok on your device.
- Then, tap on the messages or inbox icon at the bottom of your home screen.
- Once you've done that, you should see an "All Activity" dropdown that you can click on.
- From there, you should see a menu that includes "Likes," "Comments," "Mentions & Tags" and other items. You should select "Mentions & Tags."
- Once you're in "Mentions & Tags," click on the video you want to untag yourself from.
- Once you've found the right video, click on the mentioned icon near the username to see the list of users who were tagged in the video.
- When you open that list, you should see a button labeled "Remove tag" which will allow you to remove your own tag from the video. This tag is only available for your mention, and not for other users.
Once you click that button, you've successfully untagged yourself from the video. You should receive a banner at the top of your app letting you know it worked.
Untagging is difficult to do at a large scale.
Although it's certainly impossible to untag yourself from a video, it's a difficult process to replicate at a massive scale. That's why users with massive followings likely aren't capable of untagging themselves from every video, because dozens or even hundreds of videos that tag them are posted to TikTok every day. Unfortunately, TikTok does not currently have a solution that allows users to untag themselves at a large scale.
Some TikTok users are being spammed.
Untagging has become a more important feature in recent days because some users have noticed an influx of spam videos that they are tagged in. These videos might be coming from bots, or from user accounts that are unaffiliated with the user being tagged in them. Either way, many users understandably don't want themselves tagged in these videos, no matter what the content is.
Untagging may only be a small scale solution, but it's all that some people need, at least for now. Hopefully TikTok finds a way to get spam under control so that users who are tagged in these videos still enjoy using the platform, and don't find themselves inundated with spam every time they log on.