TikToker Charli D’Amelio's Net Worth Rivals That of A-List Movie Stars

Charli linked up with her older sister Dixie D’Amelio to launch their nail polish collection, Coastal Craze. They also co-created an apparel brand called Social Tourist through Hollister.

A third endeavor they’ve done together is partnering with Simmons Bedding Company to design their very own mattresses. Mattress design might sound sort of random, but it works for them.

Two other major endorsements Charli has been connected to include Invisalign and Morphe Cosmetics.