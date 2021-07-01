Bebe Rexha Is Super Happy With Her Current Partner, Keyan Safyari

Musician Bebe Rexha has been winning 2021. Between her most recent album, Better Mistakes, and her upcoming first-ever film role in the coupon caper Queenpins, Bebe has been making the most of her time. Bebe is also not single anymore, and fans want to know: Who is Bebe dating?

Read on for everything we know about Bebe's beau, Keyan Safyari.