This Year's Comeback Coach on 'The Voice' Is Bebe Rexha — and She's Shaking up the Competition

Since it first premiered in 2011, The Voice has gone through many changes. There have been a total of 13 coaches, the addition of the Knockout Round, and the introduction of the "Block" and "Save" buttons. But the newest development is the comeback coach — aka a fifth coach who mentors contestants that did not turn a chair in the blind auditions. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini served as the series’ first-ever comeback coach in Season 15, and pop artist Bebe Rexha will take her place for Season 16.

Who is Bebe Rexha? The Brooklyn-born 29-year-old first found success as a songwriter in 2013, receiving credits for the Eminem/Rihanna song "The Monster," Selena Gomez’s "Like a Champion," and Iggy Azalea’s "Team."

She established herself as a talented vocalist by being featured on tracks such as G-Eazy’s "Me, Myself & I," which she co-wrote, and David Guetta’s "Hey Mama." The blonde beauty released her debut studio album, "Expectations," in June 2018, and her single with Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be," was nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category at the 2019 Grammys. Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist, but lost to fellow pop star Dua Lipa.

Source: Getty Images

As for the type of coach she’ll be on The Voice, the Teen Choice Award winner admitted, "I was raised in New York City, so I’m very blunt and I don’t have a filter, but I truly say things from my heart. I told one of the contestants, 'I’m very disappointed in your song choice,' the second they finished singing, but that’s how I really felt… I’m only so honest with them because I really want them to wow people."

But deciding which artists to cut wasn't easy for the star. "It bums me out when I have to let a contestant go… But I tell them that this is an incredible opportunity and whether you make it or not, it’s not do or die," Bebe shared. "I myself stood out in line one time for 10 hours with my mother and auditioned for a show like this and didn’t even make it past the producers. Not even on TV. So you just never know."

How does the Comeback Stage work? The Comeback Stage takes place after the Knockout Round and can be watched on either The Voice app, the show’s YouTube channel, Instagram TV, Facebook, Twitter, or NBC.com.

Source: Instagram Season 15 comeback coach Kelsea Ballerini with two Comeback Stage finalists.

Contestants that fail to catch Adam, Blake, Kelly, or John’s attention during the blind auditions have a chance to become a member of Bebe’s six-person team. This phase of the competition consists of three rounds: the Battles, the Knockouts, and the Live Instant Save.

In the Battle Round, six contestants are whittled down to three and the Knockouts eliminate another artist. The two remaining singers then perform live for America’s votes in an Instant Save, determining which contestant will become part of the Top 13. The winner gets to choose which of the four main teams they’d like to join.