YouTuber Aspyn Ovard Is Getting Divorced — What's Her Net Worth? Given that Aspyn has 3.29 million followers on YouTube and 2.3 million Instagram followers, her net worth shouldn't come as a big surprise. By Melissa Willets Apr. 3 2024, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Popular YouTuber Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce from her husband on April 1, 2024. The influencer, who also recently welcomed her third child, is ending her marriage of eight years to Parker Ferris per court documents filed in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Given the news of the split, fans and followers are wondering what's at stake in the divorce. So, what is Aspyn Ovard's net worth? Here's what we know about the star's wealth.



So, what is Aspyn Ovard's net worth?

According to various sources, including Medium, Aspyn is worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million. Given that she has 3.29 million followers on YouTube, as well as over 637,000 TikTok followers, and 2.3 million Instagram followers, her net worth shouldn't come as too big of a surprise.

Aspyn Ovard Influencer Net worth: $10 million Aspyn Ovard is an American YouTuber known for her travel videos and beauty tips. She documents her family life as well. Birthdate: April 15, 1996

April 15, 1996 Birthplace: Utah

Utah Husband: Parker Ferris (m. 2015)

Parker Ferris (m. 2015) Children: Cove (b. 2019), Lola (b. 2021), newborn daughter (b. 2024)

Parker, meanwhile, is also an influencer who has less of a following than his estranged wife. On Instagram, the new dad of three has 284,000 accounts in his sphere of influence, while on YouTube, his following adds up to 264,000.

Fans are questioning the timing of Aspyn Ovard's divorce.

Given that the couple seemingly welcomed their third child basically the same day Aspyn filed for divorce, fans are wondering what could have happened between Aspyn and Parker — especially since he just posted a video celebrating their relationship weeks earlier.

Some fans are even questioning if the divorce is real, or just a stunt to get attention and follows. The paperwork was filed on April Fools' Day. On TikTok, creators have theories about the relationship. One creator who shares content using the handle @notannareportsnews reminded us that we don't really know what happens behind closed doors.

Another creator, @jenpiccolo, speculated in a widely-watched TikTok that perhaps the divorce is an April Fools' Day joke, since it was filed on April 1. According to the user, Aspyn has "a dry sense of humor," and may have found this funny — although many commenters felt this theory was rather weak, to be fair.

At the time of writing, neither Aspyn nor Parker had commented on the divorce, but given the court documents, it's hard to believe that the separation is simply a spoof.

But, as many fans pointed out, Parker was featured in images Aspyn shared from the hospital when they welcomed their third child. Creator @jennniferngoc even noticed that he was wearing his wedding band in the picture.