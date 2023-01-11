Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images 'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White's Wife Is an Actress By Joseph Allen Jan. 11 2023, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Even on a Tuesday, the Golden Globes remained their celebratory boozy selves. The 2023 ceremony, which took place on Jan. 10, featured a slew of winners across TV and film, and almost all of them showed up to collect their trophies. Jeremy Allen White, who starred in The Bear, one of the year's breakout shows, was among the winners. Following his win, many wanted to know more about Jeremy's family.

Who is Jeremy Allen White's wife?

Naturally, the first person Jeremy celebrated with was his wife, which only led many fans to want to know more about her. Jeremy's wife is Addison Timlin, an actress who is best known for her roles in The Town that Dreaded Sundown, Little Sisters, and Californication. Her most recent role was in an episode of American Horror Stories, which was released in 2022.

Jeremy and Addison have been married since 2019, but they were dating for a long time before that. In fact, Jeremy and Addison starred on screen together in the 2008 film Afterschool. All the way back in 2013, Addison told Harper's Bazaar that she had a romantic partner she wasn't ready to talk about just yet.

"I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy," she explained at the time. "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance." Years later, Addison confirmed that Jeremy was the man she was talking about in an Instagram post celebrating her 29th birthday. "I'm so grateful for my 28th year. I married my best friend of 15 years, who happens to be the love of my life," she wrote.

"We have the coolest kid in the world who reveals herself to be a true weird like her parents more and more every day," she continued. "I have beautiful friends and family that restore my soul and I feel so full of love all the time I could just cry forever. At the same time I have never felt more awake to the world and the travesties of injustice within it. I have a fire in my heart that just won't quit. 29 is gonna be loud as hell."

Does Jeremy Allen White have kids?