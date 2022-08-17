Fans Are Clamoring for More of 'The Bear' — Will There Be a Season 2?

While there is currently no set release date for Season 2, showrunners and executive producers Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo made a statement that suggests it might be sooner than fans were expecting.

The duo said, “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023."