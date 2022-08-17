Fans Are Clamoring for More of 'The Bear' — Will There Be a Season 2?
The Hulu smash hit The Bear follows a young fine dining chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop following his brother's suicide. Fans were immediately taken with the charming cast of characters and promising reviews, but will The Bear get a Season 2? Here's what you need to know about the future of the show.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Bear'?
Great news! On July 14, 2022, The Bear was renewed for a second season, just one month after its premiere on Hulu. FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement announcing the second season to Variety, “The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical, and commercial expectations. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”
Fans of The Bear have praised the show for its ability to get so much right about the restaurant industry. All the “boring” details, such as health inspections, dishwashing, payroll, and taxes are explored alongside the relationships in the kitchen to create an interesting and intimate look at what it takes to make a restaurant successful.
When is the release date of 'The Bear' Season 2?
While there is currently no set release date for Season 2, showrunners and executive producers Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo made a statement that suggests it might be sooner than fans were expecting.
The duo said, “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023."
What is Season 2 about? Thankfully, Christopher Storer had an answer for fans in a recent interview with Esquire. He said that the show intends to keep the revitalization of the mom-and-pop restaurant front and center. “It’s more like: How can we do this and maybe make some money? And maybe make it easier? And maybe — maybe — start from a place that’s not f--ked?” he mused.
Christopher added, "I see the promise in my sort of found family in the kitchen. Can we use that to build something freshly, now that we’ve all found each other in this stupid-a-- system where things make no sense, and people are putting veal stock on the top f--kin’ shelf of the walk-in?"
Fans can look forward to all this and more in Season 2 of The Bear, coming sometime in 2023.
You can stream Season 1 of the hit show The Bear on Hulu.