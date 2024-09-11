Home > Viral News > Influencers This Influencer Is Accusing Nick Viall of Exploiting His Child, Expects Apology "I think all parents that show their children online, whether it's a lot or a little, need to pay their children in an account that they cannot touch." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 11 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bunnyhedaya; Instagram/@nickviall

"Nick Viall is a vile human being," influencer Bunny Hedaya began in a TikTok video calling out the Bachelor alum. Bunny's account covers a lot of different topics, but occasionally she posts videos with her son, sharing details on her home school curriculum and some of his current interests. Her TikTok account became a subject of conversation after comedian Matt Rife falsely claimed she made money from OnlyFans, and on Nick's podcast, he accused Bunny of exploiting her child.

"I was really appalled by what Nick decided to say about me, share my name, share my image on his podcast," Bunny continued. In her video calling out Nick's comments, she accused him of exploiting his own child for content.

Influencer Bunny Hedaya says Nick Viall exploits his child.

In the video, Bunny shows pieces of the podcast clip where Nick and his co-hosts talk about Bunny, though the audio for it has since been removed. The screenshots show Nick saying, "What the mom is doing, exploiting her son, is disgusting. It's gross that she is exploiting her son for clout and I think she deserves a lot of criticism for exposing her son."

Bunny immediately followed this up with a screenshot of an ad for Huggies Nick posted with his daughter, suggesting he profited off his daughter's image. Bunny then claimed she doesn't make any money from the videos that include her son.

"I think all parents that show their children online, whether it's a lot or a little, need to pay their children in an account that they cannot touch," she continued, sharing a screenshot of the account she's made for her son that she claims she does not have access to.